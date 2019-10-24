Many children in Nigeria not entitled to childhood benefits due to insecurity, conflicts, says UNICEF

By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA-THE United Nations Children’s Fund,UNICEF, has said many children in Nigeria had lost special childhood benefits due to insecurity and conflicts that enveloped the country so far.

This was as it revealed that it was in collaboration with the federal government to ensure that every Nigerian had what it called “Legal Identity” by 2030.

These were contained in an official open letter to every Nigerian child,presented by the UNICEF Representative in Nigeria, Mr Peter Hawkins, at the occasion of Commemoration of 30 years of the Convention on the Rights of the Child,CRC.

The letter which said Nigeria had made a lot of progress in terms of children’s rights, tasked the country to do more towards ensuring that all children have rights that are realised and sustained now and in generations to come.

While emphasising that many children in Nigeria have been robbed of their childhood due to conflict and insecurity, it said too many children are still subject to violence, discrimination, exploitation, hunger, and have not been able to go to school, especially girls.

“We also need to recognise how much more needs to be done to ensure that all children, each and everyone of you have every right realised, now and for generations to come.

For example, the UN has set a goal that every human being on the planet will have a legal identity by 2030, and together with your government, we are working hard to make that happen in Nigeria.

“In the 30 years since its adoption, the CRC has helped to transform the lives of children like you worldwide. It established that children are not the property of adults, but people in their own right, with rights of their own.

“We also have goals around education. Too many young Nigerians don’t have full education that will prepare them for modern jobs and business opportunities. Many children in families with low incomes are left behind and miss out on the opportunities afforded to wealthier families. These children are in poverty trap determined entirely by the family they are born into. This is not fair.”

The letter further stated that in fulfilling the rights of every Nigerian child, leaders must take into action issues that affect their lives such as fighting poverty, ensuring that children have quality healthcare, nutritious food, clean water and good education among others.