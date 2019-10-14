Mantra protection solutions limited: committed to providing Bespoke security solutions

All over the world, security is an issue which cannot be overlooked, especially given that the criminality rate is increasing, and the methods used by criminals are constantly changing. It is also an established fact that many governments cannot fight crime alone, hence the need for private security providers to complement the efforts of the state in crime prevention. There are several such firms operating in Nigeria, but only a few are considered to be efficient, responsive, effective and technology-oriented by businesses and individuals alike. One such company that is operating at the very highest level in Nigeria today is Mantra Protection Solutions Limited.

Established in 2015 with the primary focus of providing security services to the oil and gas sector, though still relatively young in the security industry, the company has flourished over the last few years through hard work, dedication and by operating with the highest integrity. It has expanded its service offering and office network across Nigeria and has also opened a sister company in the UK; Mantra Operations Solutions Limited. Today, Mantra Protection Solutions Limited offers an impressive portfolio of security services to clients across many diverse industries as well as private individuals. These services include; armed escort services, security consultancy, maritime security, risk analysis and information services, manned guarding and armed response, aviation security, VIP protection and technical security services.

In a conversation with the co-founder and CEO of the company, Mr Aniekan Willie, a Certified Protection Professional with over 30 years of experience in the security industry both in Nigeria and globally, he described the security environment in Nigeria as dynamic, and one which poses significant challenges to both state security agencies and private security companies. It is vitally important therefore for private security companies to understand the unique challenges facing their clients, as they are all likely to face security threats at some point in time.

In his opinion, the ability to manage cost expectations and at the same time, deliver a comprehensive security service is a key challenge for all private security companies in Nigeria. “The cost of operation, equipment and manpower have increased significantly over the past few years. At the same time, the demand from clients for cheaper security services has increased. This, in turn, can put a strain on those private security companies that do not plan appropriately, and it becomes difficult for them to deliver the full service that clients require. This is essentially a quality versus cost debate in a very challenging security environment.

“The way forward is the need for a balanced approach, whereby the clients understand the challenges faced by the private security companies in meeting their expectations, and that the private security companies are responsive to the security environment and are able to provide a quality service for their clients. Open and clear communication between all parties is key to the success of this approach”, he stated.

While applauding the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps for playing a significant role within the security infrastructure of the country, he stressed that the NSCDC can still do much more to promote professionalism in this critical sector of our economy. The CEO is also of the belief that effective collaboration between the private security companies and the national security agencies is the way forward.

In his words, “We know that there are significant security challenges facing our country. We also know that the national security agencies have a challenge in meeting these threats, due to constraints on their own resources. As such, it is logical to assume that there is a very significant role that professional, private security companies can play in helping these national security agencies meet the security threat in Nigeria. Lately, there have been deliberate efforts on the part of private security practitioners operating under the aegis of the Nigerian Institute for Industrial Security (NIIS), the Association of Industrial Security and Safety Operators of Nigeria (AISSON) and local chapters of the Association of the American Society of Industrial Security (ASIS) in Nigeria to push forward this initiative. It is our hope that relevant government agencies will engage in a meaningful way to enhance these efforts.”

Conscious of the need to be integrity-driven as an organization given the intricacies of the security industry, Willie explained that the company will never compromise on its own high standards and the quality services for which the company is well known, and it will continue to build on its reputation for providing its clients with the perfect balance of ‘global experience and local expertise.’

“Our global experience comes from the extensive security management experience that our founding directors and senior management have gained from working in different industries across all regions of the globe: the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the Asia Pacific. Our local expertise comes from the trusted network of contacts that our employees have built up over many years in Nigeria, the UK and beyond.

“We also believe that our mission to provide dedicated customer service means that we go above and beyond to create bespoke security programs and initiatives for all of our clients. By tailoring each security program to the specific needs of each client’s business, we ensure that it will have the best possible chance of being incorporated into the client’s core business, which ultimately means a higher chance of success for the security program”, he said.

Commenting on ways through which the government can help improve the operations of professional, private security companies, he reiterated the need for the government to ensure that only appropriately licensed private security companies are allowed to operate in this country. “We must prevent unlicensed and bogus operators from pretending to unsuspecting clients that they can offer professional security services. We must also ensure that there is a high-quality private security sector that is fully aligned with the national security objectives. Essentially, we need to move to an open and transparent partnership, as we are all stakeholders in trying to solve the security problems that our fellow Nigerians and visitors face”, he affirmed.

On the future goals of Mantra Protection Solutions Limited, the astute security expert declared that the vision of the company is to become one of the leading security companies in Nigeria by continuing to grow its business, both in Nigeria and internationally. He revealed, “Ultimately, we aim to become an internationally respected security company that provides a bespoke security offering and is the security partner of choice for all of our clients. We will continue to offer ‘global experience and local expertise’ and will broaden our service offering to cater to all of our clients’ needs. We will strive to offer enhanced security services across all industry sectors, by seeking to obtain world-class certifications and accreditations and we will provide unique career opportunities for Nigerian nationals seeking to work in the security industry. Despite our plans to grow the business, we never want to lose the core ethos that we developed when Mantra Protection Solutions Limited was first founded in 2015, which is to always look after our employees and our clients. They will always be our number one priority.

Vanguard