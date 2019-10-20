Manchester United Vs Liverpool: Live Updates (1-1)

6:11 pm: GOAL! Man Utd 1-1 Liverpool (LALLANA, 85 mins)

Half Time: Man Utd 1-0 Liverpool

Mane goal disallowed by VAR

5:13 pm: GOAL! Man Utd 1-1 Liverpool (MANE, 44 mins)

5: 06 pm: GOAL! Man Utd 1-0 Liverpool (RASHFORD, ’36)

5:02 pm: Man Utd 0-0 Liverpool (’32)

Andreas Pereira looks like he is a free man to take the run and convert a gaol for the home side. Oh no! He took off too early, the flag is up.

Mane is one of the most overrated players in PL history. Needs 5-6 good chances to convert 1. Unbelievably overrated. 🤢 #MUNLIV — middle winger (@notserenesareen) October 20, 2019

4:57 pm: Man Utd 0-0 Liverpool (’27)

Marcus Rashford collects the ball on the left and drives past three defenders into the area, but he runs out of steam and Alisson is able to gather the mis-hit cross.

4:51 pm: Man Utd 0-0 Liverpool (’21)

Man Utd found a decent chance to but Liverpool was quick to cover up. Marcus Rashford is on the ball and attempts to find Dan James on the left side, but the pass is straight at Joel Matip.

Manchester United starting XI

Late changes (Man Utd)

⚠️ We’ve been forced to make a change to our line-up: ▪️ Tuanzebe has picked up an injury in the warm-up

▪️ Rojo takes his place in the #MUFC starting XI

▪️ Phil Jones is now on the bench#MUNLIV pic.twitter.com/NUJD93DrC9 — Manchester United (@ManUtd) October 20, 2019

Liverpool starting XI

4: 30 pm: Match officially kicked off