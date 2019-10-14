Manchester United rack up most player salaries in Premier League history

Manchester United recently published financial result showed the club has about £332 million yearly wage bill, a record-breaking figure, more than any England team has ever accrued.

The club has also spent close to £1 billion in acquiring talents ever since the departure of Sir Alex Ferguson.

Manchester United are having their worst start into any season since this year since 30 years ago.

Financial documents revealed on Monday show the club’s incredible £332million yearly wage bill is an all-time high that has grown by £100m – 43 per cent – in the past three years, according to DailyMail.

The figures come by way of Swiss Ramble, a financial blogger on Twitter, with United the first Premier League club to publish their numbers for 2018-19.

United continue to pay a number of eye-watering sums to their top players in recent years, despite their woes on the pitch.

Manchester United Goalkeeper David de Gea recently signed a new £375,000-a-week deal while Paul Pogba earns £290,000-a-week.

The wage bill shot up £36m from £296m to £332m in recent months, largely due to the club’s outlay on improving the first-team squad.





The £332m figure also includes seven months of wages paid to Alexis Sanchez, who earns £400,000 a week at Old Trafford.

Inter Milan, who took Sanchez on loan this summer, agreed to pay close to £4.5m of the Chile international’s £21m annual salary, meaning United are still having to subsidise a significant portion of his wages, MailOnline reported.

United’s Premier League rivals are also due to release their financial results soon but the Red Devils’ numbers are even more astonishing when placed in the context of their decline on the pitch.

United look unlikely to challenge for a place in the Champions League next season after a dismal start to the new campaign.

Defeat by Newcastle last time out saw United drop to 12th in the Premier League, two points above the relegation zone.

Vanguard News Nigeria.