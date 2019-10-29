Management vows to return Niger Tornadoes FC to premier league

The Management of Niger Tornadoes FC of Minna on Monday said it had perfected strategies to return the club back to the premier league.

Chairman of the club, Alhaji Adamu Aliyu, made this known in Minna during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

Aliyu said that by the end of the 2019/2020 season, the club would return to the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL). NAN reports that Tornadoes, which was in the NPFL went on relegation after the 2018/2019 season.

“We have recruited some of the best grade “A” players to make sure that we go back to the NPFL because that is where we belong. “Right now we have almost concluded our pre-season preparations and ready for the National league,’’ he said.

He said that the management had put certain incentives in place which he did not mention, to ensure optimal performance by the technical crew and the players.

The chairman noted that the club had financial challenges, saying that government was doing everything possible to provide funds because of the determination to return to the premier league.

The 2019/2020 NPFL will start on Nov. 3, while no date has been fixed for the National League which was originally scheduled to kick off same November.

Vanguard News