Man U vs Liverpool: Paul Pogba almost certain to miss clash

Manchester United player, Paul Pogba may miss the clash between his team and Liverpool while the team’s medics fear he may need to take more time off the pitch till the end of October.

Sportsmail revealed earlier this week that the France midfielder had arrived in Dubai to complete a warm weather rehabilitation programme at the state-of-the-art Transform Altitude Performance Center in hope of accelerating his recovery from a foot injury.

Pogba, though, is almost sure of missing the visit of league leaders Liverpool in a game that could have a significant bearing on United boss Ole Gunnar Solsjkaer’s future, DailyMail reported.

The 26-year-old posted a video of himself in Dubai on Friday completing a battle rope session with the message: ‘Almost there’.

However, the World Cup winner’s injured right foot remains in a protective cast.

He will report back to the club’s Carrington HQ next week where United medics will have a clearer idea of the date Pogba may be able to return.

But there are concerns the key midfielder may be unavailable for further matches beyond the game against the Merseysiders, all of which are likely to have an influence on whether Solskjaer keeps his job.

After the clash against Jurgen Klopp’s side, United face Partizan in the Europa League before a Premier League visit to Norwich.

They finish the month with a Carabao Cup clash against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

And the prospect of being without Pogba will come as worry to Solskjaer as he looks to turn United’s faltering season around.

