Man U ‘reach verbal agreement with Mario Mandzukic’

Manchester United have reportedly reached a verbal agreement with Juventus for Mario Mandzukic who could join the club in a £10million deal in January.

United were keen on Mandzukic during the summer transfer window after selling Romelu Lukaku to Inter Milan but failed to land their man.

However, after a spate of injuries forced United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to blood youngsters Mason Greenwood and Tahith Chong in recent weeks, the club have made a new move for Mandzukic, according to the Daily Express.

Solskjaer has previously outlined his desire to sign young players with potential sell-on value during his early months as United boss following the summer signings of Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Daniel James and Harry Maguire.

However, he remains keen on Mandzukic, despite the fact he turns 34 next May and believes his experience will complement the development of his younger attacking players, the MailOnline reported.

He will also hope he bolsters a frontline that has struggled to create and score goals.

The club haven’t scored more than once in a game since the 4-0 win over Chelsea on the opening day of the season.

Mandzukic, whose contract runs until 2021, has fallen out of favour under Maurizio Sarri at Juventus.

The Croatian forward was left out of the Serie A side’s Champions League squad and has not made a single appearance this season.

