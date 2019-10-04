By Femi Bolaji

Jalingo – A 22 year old man, Abdulbasit Umar, has been arrested by Taraba state police command for aiding the kidnap of his own sister, Amina Umar, 10 years old on her way to school.

The suspect alongside two other accomplices, Sadiq Sani and Abdullahi Habib were said to have demanded the sum of N10 million as ransom to free the young girl.

Spokesman of the state police command, DSP David Misal, who paraded the suspects alongside 12 others for kidnapping and armed robbery, explained that officers of the State Investigative Bureau arrested the trio enroute to collect a ransom of N4 million which they later settled for.

The major suspect, Abdulbasit Umar who spoke to newsmen said he had not done such before but needed the money to study abroad.

According to him, “my aim was that after collecting the money, I will proceed with my education abroad.”

One of his accomplice, Sadiq Sani who claimed to be a childhood friend of the major suspect, said he connived with his friend to help him get money from the father.