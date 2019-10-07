Breaking News
Man jailed five years for $1.04m fraud

On 8:53 pm

The Special Offences Court sitting in Ikeja, Lagos, has sentenced one Augustine Ighodalo to five years imprisonment for retention of proceeds of fraud totalling $1,049,251.84

The Head of Media and Publicity at the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Wilson Uwujaren, said in a statement that Ighodalo was convicted by Justice Sherifat Solebo of the Special Offences Court.

According to him, the convict was arraigned on September 26 on a three-count charge of “transfer of criminal proceeds to a nominee,” following intelligence received by the Commission from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in the United States.

 

