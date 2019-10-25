Man in Kirikiri for throwing stones at police officers

A 30-year-old applicant, Sulaimon Agboola, who pleaded guilty to throwing stones and bottles at police officers on duty, has been remanded at the Kirikiri Correctional Facility, Apapa, Lagos.

Magistrate M.O. Tanimola ordered in Ikeja on Friday that the defendant should remain behind bars pending review of the facts of the case and sentencing.

Tanimola adjourned the case until Oct. 31 for review of the facts and sentencing.

The defendant, who has no fixed address, was arraigned on charges of conspiracy, membership of an unlawful society, assault, breach of the peace and possession of hemp.

The Prosecutor, Insp Aondohemba Koti, had alleged that the defendant conducted himself in a manner likely to cause a breach of the peace by selling weeds suspected to be hemp and gathering hoodlums smoking weeds on the Agege Motor Road in Oshodi, Lagos State.

Koti told the court that the defendant committed the offences in conspiracy with others still at large, on Oct. 17 at 9.45 p.m. at Cappa, Oshodi.

He said that the defendant managed an unlawful society and threatened violence to police officers on patrol by throwing stones and bottles at them while performing their lawful duties.

“The defendant tried to resist arrest when he was caught with weeds suspected to be Indian hemp.

” He resorted to fighting the police officers by throwing stones and bottles at them.

“He was arrested while his accomplices took to their heels,” the prosecutor submitted.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the alleged offences violate Sections 42, 44, 56, 168, 174 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015 (revised).

Vanguard