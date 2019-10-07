Breaking News
Man in court for allegedly stealing tricycle

A 26-year-old man, Taiwo Fatoki,  on Monday appeared before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court for allegedly stealing  a a tricycle worth N650,000.Court remands Kano businessman over alleged N8.8m fraud

Fatoki, who resides at No.2, Bola Ayeni St., Papa Ashafa, Dopemu, Agege, Lagos, is facing a charge of stealing to which he pleaded not guilty.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Victor Eruada, said that the defendant  committed the offence on Sept. 9 at his residence.

Eruada said that the defendant stole a tricycle with registration number KJA 597 QG, property of the complainant, Mr Nurudeen Alabi.

He said that Alabi gave the tricycle to the defendant  to use for commercial purposes, but the defendant later told him that it had been stolen.

Eruada said the offence contravened Section 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 287 prescribes three years imprisonment for stealing.

The Magistrate, Mrs M. I. Dan-Oni, granted the defendant N200,000 bail with two sureties in like sum.

Dan-Oni adjourned the case until Nov. 20 for mention. (NAN)

