Man in court for allegedly stealing gas cylinder worth N1 million

By Shina Abubakar

A-34-year old man, Adeniji Segun was on Wednesday arraigned before a Magistrate Court sitting in Osogbo for allegedly stealing gas cylinders worth N1million.

The accused who was arraigned on five counts bordering on theft and forgery pleaded not guilty.

He was alleged to have stolen 150kg empty gas cylinder valued N125,000 belonging Yusuf Saheed on October 16, 2019.

The incident was said to have occurred around 8:00pm, at Gbeja street, Oke Baale in Osogbo.

He was also said to have robbed one, Latteef Alimot shop and steal two 50kg empty gas cylinder valued N77,000 on July 15, 2019, at Isale-Osun, Better life junction in the state capital.

The charge sheet reads in part, “That you forge the signature of one, Akinpelu Akinwale, the owner of happy gas venture, to issue an invoice that he sold 13 gas cylinder which is known to you to be false”.

According to the charge sheet, the offence is contrary and punishable under sections 516, 390, 430, 467, 390, of the state criminal law 2002.

Defence counsel, Lekan Alabi, humbly applied for the accused person’s bail in the most liberal terms.

Police prosecutor, Olayiwola Rasak opposed the bail application, saying there is evidence against him and some exhibit have been recovered, saying releasing might jeopardise the effort to arrest his accomplice.

The accused person told the court that he was in a car on October 6, 2019, when he heard people calling him thief, saying he was seriously beaten and arrested.

He added that he was an indigene of Owode-Ede in Ede-North Local Governments Area of the state.

Presiding Magistrate, Olusegun Ayilara in his ruling, granted the accused person bail, putting into consideration his health condition, N1million, with one surety in the same sum.

He added that the surety must reside in Osogbo and must be a land owner.

He then adjourned the case till November 27, 2019, for hearing.