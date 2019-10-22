Man docked for rape, impersonation in Lagos

A Magistrates Court sitting in Ikeja, Lagos, on Tuesday remanded a 28-year-old man in prison for allegedly raping of a 14-year-old girl.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr. P.E. Nwaka, ordered that the defendant be remanded in Kirikiri Prisons, Lagos, pending advice from the Lagos State Director of Public Prosecutions.

The defendant, whose house address was not provided, was arraigned on a two-count charge of alleged rape and impersonation.

The prosecutor, Insp. Christopher John, said the defendant committed the offences on October 1 at his residence.

John further told the court that at about 11:00 p.m. on the same date, the defendant sexually assaulted the teenage girl.

He said: “The defendant also claimed to be a member of the Anti-kidnapping personnel of the Nigerian Police Force, a presentation he knew was false.”

The prosecutor said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 260 and 77 of the

Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015 and punishable under the same.

The chief magistrate, who did not take the plea of the defendant, adjourned the case till November 18

for mention. (NAN)

Vanguard