Shina Abubakar – Osogbo

A 40-year-old man, Sulaiman Abdullahi, was on Friday arraigned before a magistrate court sitting in Osogbo, Osun State, over alleged N1,030,000 fraud.

Abdullahi, who claimed to be a cleric and farmer, was said to have obtained the sum from one Aremu Jeremiah with the pretence of procuring for him a United States visa and flight ticket.

According to the charge sheet, the offence was committed between December 2014 and August 2015 at Ilesa.

The offences were contrary to sections 516, 418, 419, 383 and 390(9) of the criminal code cap 34 vol 2 laws of Osun State of Nigeria 2002 and punishable under same.

The accused, who was arraigned on a three-count charge of false pretence, fraud and stealing pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The defence counsel, Sylvanus Okpeke, applied for his client’s bail in the most liberal terms, saying the accused would not jump bail if granted bail.

But police prosecutor, Sulaiman Olokooba opposed the application on the ground that the accused does not reside in Ilesa and may jump bail since none of his family members showed up since he was detained by the police.

Magistrate Taofeek Badmus granted the accused bail in the sum of N1million and two sureties in like sum.

The case was adjourned till November 19 for mention at the Chief Magistrate Court 3 in Ilesa.

Vanguard