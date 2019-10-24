Man docked for assaulting wife in Osogbo

Shina Abubakar – Osogbo

An Osun State Magistrates Court on Thursday remanded a 37-year-old man, Isiaq Abudulazeez, in prison for allegedly beating his wife.

The prosecutor, Adegoke Taiwo, told the court that the accused person beat his wife, Barakat Barakat, on October 16 at the Oke-Baale area of Osogbo, the state capital.

According to the prosecutor, the offence is contrary to section 351 of the criminal code cap 34 vol.II Laws of Osun State of Nigeria 2002 and punishable under the same.

The charge sheet reads: “That you Isiaq Abdulazeez on the same date, time and place fail to provide necessary things to Isiaq Barakat with her three months baby and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under section 300 of the criminal code cap 34 vol.II Laws of Osun State of Nigeria 2002.”

The accused person, however, pleaded guilty for beating his wife and pleaded not guilty for not providing necessary things, as preferred against him.

Counsel to the accused person, Funsho Muritala, pleaded with the court to grant his client’s bail in most liberal terms, adding that the accused person is ready to face trial and would not jump bail if granted.

The presiding Magistrate, Adijat Oloyede, granted bail to the accused person in the sum of N50,000 with one surety that reside within the court’s jurisdiction and adjourned the case till December 2.

Vanguard