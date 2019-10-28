Man docked for allegedly stealing laptops, cell phone, POS

A Karu Upper Area Court on Monday ordered that a 27-year-old man Ismaila Sani, who allegedly stole two HP laptops, Samsung cell phone, two Point Of Sale (POS) machines, all worth N1.4million, be remanded in Keffi correctional facility.

The judge, Sani Mohammed, ordered that Sani be remanded till November 4, to determine his bail conditions.

Sani, who resides at Mararaba, Nasarawa State, is charged with joint act, extortion, theft and belonging to a gang of thieves.

He, however, denied the charges.

The prosecutor, Vincent Osuji, told the court that the complainant, Lucky Momoh, who resides in Mararaba, Nasarawa State reported the matter at the Karu Police Station on October 14.

He alleged that the defendant attacked the complainant who was repairing his car battery on the Kugbo Expressway in Nasarawa.

Osuji alleged that the defendant conspired with other suspects at large and attacked the complainant using knives and other dangerous weapons.

He alleged that during the investigation, the police discovered that the defendant belonged to a gang of thieves who rob motorists on the Kugbo Expressway.

The prosecutor said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 79, 292, 287 and 306 of the Penal Code and punishable under the same.

Vanguard