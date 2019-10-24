Man demands justice after hospital allowed sister, friend die in Jos

By David O Royal

A man, identified as Othniel Anselm‏ on Wednesday, demanded justice for his younger sister, Jemima and her friend, Jennifer who died in a hospital after a road accident occurred in Jos.

Othniel Anselm narrates that his younger sister, Jemima and her friend, Jennifer were on their way to Church on Sunday when a BMW driver left his lane, climbed the road barricade, hit the ‘Keke’ his sister and her friend were in, Keke somersault three times, killing the driver of Keke on the spot.

Anselm, who was bittered, also lamented that the hospital instead of commencing treatments on the accident victims demanded police report before anything can be done.

He identified the hospital as “347 Nigerian Airforce Hospital, 303 Rayfield Road, Naf Station” located at Bauchi-Jos Expressway.

He wrote on Twitter:

“My younger sister: Jemima, was involved in a road accident on her way to church, on Sunday morning. She was in her sophomore year at the University of Jos, Nigeria: studying Statistics. Her friend: Jennifer, who she commuted with, was in her final year.”

“What was supposed to be a harmless journey in a tricycle, turned out to be a tragedy when some drunk guy driving a BMW, left his lane, climbed the road barricade, hit the ‘keke’ my sister and her friend traveled in, and somersaulted three times.”

“The drunk driver whose birthday was on Sunday, confessed to being drunk after celebrating overnight. He survived the accident. The Keke driver died on the spot.”

“Sissy and her friend were still alive, and hence, rushed to the nearby hospital: This hospital rejected both of them. Stupid mofos wanted a Police Report, before taking them in.”

“From there, they were rushed to another hospital, but before any medical help could be given, Jemima and Jennifer had died. Worse still, the police are currently attempting to grant the murderer of three people, bail.”

“My sister, her friend and the tricycle driver, were casualties of the reckless driving of a stoned driver. Jemima and Jennifer died as a result of a failed medical system and idiotic medical law passed only by a failed country. Nigeria.”

“And their murderer may go Scott-free because of corruption within the police force. All I want is justice. I owe my sister that much.”

