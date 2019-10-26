Man City 3-0 Aston Villa: Second-half show gives champions victory

Manchester City put on a second-half show on Matchday 10, to see off Aston Villa 3-0 at the Etihad in the Premier League, reducing the gap to Liverpool to three points for 24 hours at least.

City struck inches wide on two occasions in a goalless first half through Gabriel Jesus and David Silva, but within seconds of the restart, Raheem Sterling had slotted home his sixth goal in four games for club and country (46).

David Silva then got the slightest touch on Kevin De Bruyne's cross for a controversial second after a VAR review for a potential Sterling offside (65), but there was nothing contentious about Ilkay Gundogan's half-volley for 3-0 (70). Fernandinho was dismissed late on for a needless second yellow card (87), but the result means City make up ground on Liverpool, who host Tottenham on Super Sunday, live on Sky Sports Premier League at 4.30 pm Source: Sky Sports Vanguard News.