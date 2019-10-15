Man begs court to recover N100,000 bride price from ex-fiancée’s father

A 33-year-old man, Sabiu Umar, on Tuesday, prayed a Shari’a court sitting at Rigasa, Kaduna, to assist him recover N100,000 from his former fiancée’s father, Muhammad Sani.

The complainant, a resident of Rigasa area, told the court that he had given the money to Sani as bride price and wedding gifts, in accordance with tradition.

“After collecting the money, he refused to allow me to marry his daughter, saying that he had changed his mind and wants his daughter to further her education,” he said.

He said that he had been pursuing the defendant for the refund of the money for the past 10 months now, but was yet to receive a single Kobo.

The defendant, however, was not in court after being served by the court.

The judge, Malam Dahiru Bamalli, ordered that a substituted service be given to the defendant, and adjourned to December 17 for hearing.

Vanguard Nigeria News