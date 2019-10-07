Man bags three months jail term for stealing two goats

By Shina Abubakar

A young man, Oduola Mutiu was on Monday sentenced to three months in prison by Magistrate Risikat Olayemi of an Osogbo Magistrate court in Osun state for stealing two goats.

The convict was said to have stolen a goat valued N30,000 and another she-goat valued N15,000, a property of one Oluwatoyin Dada.

According to the charge, the culprit stole one of the goats sometimes in March 2019 at about 15:47pm.

Furthermore, the charge sheet revealed that he stole the she-goats on October 4, 2019, around 10:49am at Koju Foam Area, Osogbo.

It added that the offence was contrary and punishable under section 390(3) of the criminal code cap 34 vol 2 laws of Osun State of Nigeria,2002.

Mutiu who was arraigned on two counts bothering on stealing pleaded guilty.

Police Prosecutor, Soyemi Bose stating the fact of the matter said the culprit confessed to stealing the first goat but could not be retrieved from him.

She also tendered some exhibits before the court which includes statements of the complainant, that of the accused person and the she-goat itself.

The accused person pleaded to the court to temper justice with mercy because he is a family man with a little child.

Magistrate Olayemi in her judgement said, upon the plea of the accused, confession and recovery of the black she-goat and having proved the two counts against him is beyond a reasonable doubt, found guilty and as charged.

She then sentenced him to three months in prison or pay an option of N2,500 fine for each count.

She added that the prison term is to run concurrently, while the fine option is consecutive.

Vanguard Nigeria News