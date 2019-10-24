Man bags 60 years imprisonment over child defilement

An Ikeja Domestic Violence and Sexual Offences Court has sentenced a supervisor at Chrisland School, VGC, Lekki, Lagos, Adegboyega Adenekan, 47, to 60 years imprisonment for child defilement.

Justice Sybil Nwaka handed down the sentence after convicting Adenekan of a lone count charge of defiling a two-year and 11-month-old pupil.

The little child had given a detailed description of how Adegboyega defiled her.

The 47-year-old supervisor was arraigned before the Court in January 2018.

According to Titilayo Shitta-Bey, the state Director of Public Prosecution, the defendant committed the crime in November 2016.

The police officer told the court: “The child took us upstairs to the defendant’s office. She identified his seat out of three seats in the room and she identified the restroom in the office where the said incident happened.”

In a video clip of the interview he had with the child shown to the court, the little girl said the supervisor put his “wee wee” in her “wee wee” two times.

Child defilement is against humanity

Vanguard Nigeria News