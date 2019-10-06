Man arrested for raping teenager in Niger

Wole Mosadomi – Minna

The Niger State Police Command said on Sunday that a 25-year-old man, Abdullahi Umar, has been arrested for allegedly raping a 13-year-old girl.

The incident occurred in Angwan Tukura area, Kontagora Local Government Area of the state, last month.

Our correspondent gathered that the suspect succeeded in his nefarious act by sending the victim to go and buy sachet water for him and the unsuspecting victim complied not sensing the evil being planned against her.

When she returned with the sachet water, the suspect dragged her to an Islamic primary school located at Angwan Yamma and had carnal knowledge of her.

The suspect, who was paraded before journalists in Minna, confessed that he had been planning to rape the girl for a long time before he eventually succeeded.

He said: “I had sex with her forcefully because that was the only opportunity I had and I wouldn’t want to miss it at that point in time.

“I have set trap for her severally but for one reason or the other, the plans failed and when this opportunity came, I didn’t want to miss it and that was why I dragged her to one Islamic primary school very close to my house and had canal knowledge of her.”

The state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Muhammad Abubakar, said the suspect had earlier confessed to the crime during interrogation.

The PPRO said the suspect was apprehended by a team of policemen attached to “B” Division Kontagora, following a tip-off, adding that he would soon be arraigned in court.

Vanguard