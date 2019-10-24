Man arrested for raping daughters in Akwa Ibom

Chioma Onuegbu – Uyo

One Mr. Joseph Sunday of Obot Ideng village in Ibesikpo local government area of Akwa Ibom State has been arrested by the police for allegedly raping his two daughters aged nine and 13 years.

The suspect, it was gathered had been having a threesome with his two daughters for over three years after he divorced their mother who has relocated to Rivers State.

It was gathered that the suspect threatened his daughters with a traditional injunction (mbiam), if they make attempts to divulge the illicit affair to anyone.

However, it was blown open when he caught his 13-year- year old daughter with another man who identified himself as the daughter’s boyfriend.

Infuriated by the daughter’s action, Sunday beat her up and she decided to expose her father.

But the nine-year-old daughter who is also a victim confessed that she was already in love with her father and enjoyed the act.

The suspect who is believed to be in his late 40s has already confessed to the crime.

He said: “My wife left me some years ago because of some family issues and relocated to Rivers State. I have been the only one taking care of my daughters. I just want to test if my manhood is still functional using my daughters.”

In another development, the police also arrested two men (septuagenarians) whose identities were not disclosed for allegedly raping a 14-year-old girl.

One of the suspects who claimed that he met the minor in the market and married her and that she moved in with him, said but his friend only sneaked into his house to have sex with the girl when he is not around.

He said: “I did not rape the girl. She is my wife. I saw her in the village market, I talked to her and she agreed to follow me to my house and be my wife. But it was my friend who always comes to have sex with her each time I went out.”

Vanguard