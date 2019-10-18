Breaking News
Translate

Man arrested for allegedly stealing pregnant woman’s panties in Niger

On 7:49 pmIn Newsby

By David O Royal

The Niger state police, Friday, arrested a man who allegedly stole panties belonging to a pregnant woman.

Man arrested for allegedly pregnant woman's panties in Niger

The suspect who stole the pregnant woman’s panties was nabbed inside the Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida University, Lapai, Niger State and has since been handed over to security operatives.

You would recall that eports of people stealing panties from washing lines started emerging early last year and it has lingered till now.

The internet fraudsters who are majorly young men were fingered in the diabolic act of wicked ritualism.

Man arrested for allegedly pregnant woman's panties in Niger

According to reports, the implication of this is that the victim whose panties were used for rituals might fall sick, die mysteriously, run mad or be bewitched with ill-luck till her last day on earth.

Vanguard Nigeria News

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.