Man appears in court for alleged robbery

An unemployed man, 25, Ahmed Abiodun, on Wednesday in Lagos, appeared in a Magistrates’ Court for robbing a man of his phone worth N20,000 in a road traffic.

The defendant, who resides at Agege, Lagos, was arraigned before Magistrate Mrs A.O. Aderibigbe on a three-count charge of conspiracy, stealing and robbery.

Abiodun, however, denied committing the offences and was admitted to a bail of N50,000 with one surety in like sum.

Aderibigbe said that the surety should be gainfully employed and show evidence of two years tax payment to the state government.

The prosecutor, Insp Mojirade Edeme, told the court that the defendant and others still at large, committed the offences on July 25, at Oke-Ira, Ogba, Lagos.

She said that the defendant dispossessed Mr Aliu Umaru of his phone.

“The complainant was inside a vehicle in a road traffic, when the defendant and his accomplice snatched his phone through the window of the vehicle and ran away.

“He raised alarm, a policeman ran after them, the defendant was apprehended and his accomplice escaped with the phone,” the prosecutor said.

According to the prosecutor, the alleged offences violate sections 287, 296 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that section 287 stipulates three years imprisonment for stealing while section 296 prescribes 21 years for robbery.

The case was adjourned until Oct. 23 for mention. (NAN)

Vanguard