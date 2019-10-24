Man allegedly molests own daughters to test activeness of manhood

A man, Joseph Sunday of Obot Ideng, in Ibesikpo local government area of Akwa Ibom State, has admitted to having carnal knowledge with his daughters to test the functionality of his manhood.

It was gathered that the suspect has been abusing his daughters for over three years after he divorced his wife who has relocated to Rivers State.

Investigations revealed that Mr. Sunday believed to be in his late 40s, always had canal knowledge of his two daughters at same time in his home in Ibesikpo.

It was also revealed that the suspect had threatened his daughters with an idol (mbiam) if they make attempts to divulge the incidence to anyone.

But the illicit affair was blown open when he caught his thirteen-year-old daughter with another man who identified himself as the daughter’s boyfriend and he moved to caution his daughter.

Infuriated by the daughter’s action, he beat up the girl who later decided to expose her father’s immoral act.

Meanwhile, the nine-year-old who is also a victim confessed that she was already in love with her father and had enjoyed the act.

However, the suspect has confessed to the crime and said he wanted to test if his peen was still functioning well.

“My wife left me some years ago because of some family issues and relocated to Rivers State. I have been the only one taking care of my daughters. I just want to test if my manhood is still functional using my daughters,” he said. The Police Spokesperson in the state, SP Odiko MacDon told our correspondent that the case would be charged to court. The PPRO who ascribed the case to the level of moral decadence in the society called for attitudinal reorientation and urged people to report perpetrators of such dastardly acts to the police.

“Moral Bankruptcy is what is causing all these acts. As a people, we need to take morality in society very seriously. “For us in Akwa Ibom State, we take the fight against rape, defilement and Gender base violence serious. Some of the suspects are in our custody, some charged to court, some under investigation while some have been convicted by the court,”