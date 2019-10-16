Man, 63, remanded in prison for killing wife, mother of five in Ondo

Dayo Johnson

A 63-year-old farmer, Oluwatubosun Dahunsi has been ordered to be remanded in prison custody by an Akure Chief Magistrate Court for allegedly killing his 38-year-old wife, Funmilayo Dahunsi and mother of five to death, in Owo.

The sexagenarian was said to have used cutlass to machete his wife to death on October 5, 2019, at Ita-Ipele Camp, via Owo Local Government Area of Ondo State.

Police prosecutor, Sergeant, Suleiman Abdulateef, told the court that he had filed an application for the remand of the defendant in prison custody pending the advice from the office of the Director for Public Prosecution (DPP).

Dahunsi who was said to have committed the offence at about 6:30 am and facing one count charge of murder, pleaded not guilty to the offence.

The he charge sheet “You, Dahunsi Oluwatubosun, ‘m’ on October 5, 2019 at about 6:30am at Ita-Ipele Camp via Owo in the Ondo Magisterial District unlawfully matched your wife, Funmilayo Dahunsi ‘f’ on her two hands, head, stomach, neck and her jaw with cutlass to death and thereby committed an offence contrary to section 316 and punishable under section 319(1) of the Criminal Code Cap. 37 Volume 1 Laws of Ondo State of Nigeria, 2006.”

Dahunsi who had no legal representation pleaded for mercy, said he was only aware of what he had done after he had committed the act.

According to him “We only had quarrelled over our children school fees. I never knew when I matched her. It was after she died that I realized what I had done. Please have mercy on me and help me beg my children.”

The court asked the defendant if the victim did not cry for help during the assault and why he did not stop after the first cut.

In his response, Dahunsi said “She cried for help. But at the point of matching her, her cry sounded like that of a goat. So, I thought I was actually killing a goat. It was after killing her that my eyes became clear and I ran away.

“I don’t understand how it all happened. Please have mercy on me.”

Dahunsi told the court that the deceased had bore him five children.

He said the eldest child, who was present in court is 22 years old, while the youngest is eight years old.

In her ruling, the Chief Magistrate, Mrs Charity Adeyanju, granted the prayer of the prosecutor and ordered the remand of the defendant in the Olokuta Prison Correctional Center, pending the advice from the DPP.

Adeyanju thereafter adjourned the case till January 13, next year.

