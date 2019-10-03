Man, 27, jailed for dealing in Indian hemp worth N7,000

A 27-year-old man, Muideen Shittu, was on Thursday sentenced to three months in prison by a Federal High Court in Ibadan for dealing in Indian hemp worth N7,000.

Justice P.I. Ajoku said that she mitigated the sentence because Shittu had pleaded guilty to the offence.

Ajoku said that she also considered the implication of Section 270 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA) 2015 on anyone who pleaded guilty to an offence in her judgment.

“I also take into consideration the fact that the convict has given the assurance that he would never go back into criminality if duly considered.

“Moreover, he is a first time offender and could still contribute positively to society.

“Therefore, Shittu is sentenced to three months in prison and this judgment takes into account the date he was first arrested.

“The weed substance found in his possession shall be destroyed,” the judge said.

The Defence Counsel, Mr Musbau Olapade, had prayed the court to temper justice with mercy because his client was now remorseful.

Earlier, Counsel to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in Oyo State, Mr Raphael Himinkaiye, had arraigned the convict on a one-count charge bordering on unlawful dealing in cannabis.

Himinkaiye said that Shittu committed the crime on July 11 at Bodija Market in Ibadan, Oyo State.

He said Shittu was apprehended with a sack containing one kg of Indian hemp worth N7,000, adding that the offence contravened Section 11 (C ) of the NDLEA Act, Cap 30, Law of the Federation, 2004.

