Man, 21, in court over alleged possession of gun

A 21-year-old man, Ahmed Lukman, was on Tuesday brought before an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court for allegedly being in his possession of a double-barrel locally-made gun with the expended cartridge.

The defendant, who claimed to be a welder and resides at 5, Ikosile St., Ijora, Badia area of Lagos, is facing trial for conspiracy and unlawful possession of arm.

The Prosecutor, Sgt. Chekube Okeh told the court that the offences were committed on Sept. 14 along Amukoko area of Ijora, Lagos.

Okeh said that the police on patrol sighted the defendant and noticed that he looked suspicious.

The prosecutor was then accosted, and after searching, a locally made double barrel gun was found in his pocket.

“One expended cartridge was also found with him, and when asked where he got it from, he could not give any explanation toward that and so, he was arrested,’’ Okeh said.

The offences violated Sections 1 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs A.O Akinde, granted the defendant bail of N500, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

Akinde adjourned the case until Oct. 21 for mention.

Vanguard