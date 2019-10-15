Mamman Daura’s action diminishes us as a country – Afenifere

By Dapo Akinrefon

FOLLOWING revelations by the daughter of Mamman Daura, Fatimah, that they have been living in the Presidential Villa for over three years, the pan-Yoruba socio-political organization, Afenifere, on Tuesday, said that the revelations diminishes Nigeria as a country.

Afenifere’s National Publicity Secretary, Mr. Yinka Odumakin, who described Daura and family as intruders in the Presidential Villa, said Daura’s family constitute a national embarrassment to the first family.

Odumakin said: “It diminishes us as a country that we have been dropped below. It is scandalous that an unelected person, with no recognition by the constitution, would along his family constitute this national embarrassment to the first family.

The worse thing is that if these intruders are not ashamed to constitute this embarrassment to the first family, how many areas of our national life would they intrude into without any sense of shame?

Were they homeless before their relation became President?”

Vanguard