Maiadu’a LEA in Katsina to get 9,000 children into primary school

The Maiadu’a Local Education Authority (LEA) in Katsina State, says it is targeting to enrol up to 9,000 children into primary school for the 2019/2020 academic session.

The Education Secretary of the area, Alhaji Usman Maiadu’a, made the disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Maiadu’a on Wednesday.

He said they have been interfacing parent-teachers associations, school-based management committees, traditional and religious leaders in the area towards achieving the target.

According to the education secretary, stakeholders meetings have been held as part of the intensive mobilisation and sensitisation campaign across the 10 wards in the area.

He said that the LEA had also set up school enrolment committees which comprised notable indigines of the area, mandated to work closely with relevant stakeholders in order to realise the target.

The education secretary noted that school enrolment in the area had increased from the initial 75 percent to about 85.6 percent and hopes to increase the figure to hundred percent.

Mai’adua noted that the Federal Government school feeding programme had impacted positively on getting more children in schools.

“The school feeding programme has increased our enrolment as parents were fully encouraged by the system,” he said.

He added that regular school inspection, supervision and motivation of teachers by the state government had greatly enhanced teaching and learning across all the existing primary schools in the area.

NAN reports that no fewer than 3,000 primary school teachers across the state were promoted in 2018 by the Katsina State Government.

