Magodo collapsed building: LASG marks over 100 houses for demolition

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Following the collapse of a building which claimed the lives of a mother, her three children and sister, Lagos State Government, Thursday, marked over 100 buildings for demolition in Magodo area of the state.

Recall, tragedy occurred last Saturday after house erected on a hill collapsed on the occupants, killing all of them, at Otun Araromi area of Isheri–Magodo-Isheri.

Officials of the Lagos State Building Control Agency, LASBCA, led by the General Manager, Engr. Abiola Kosegbe, while conducting an unscheduled inspection of Otun Araromi area, discovered illegal development in the area, especially Orisha waterfront where the tragedy occurred.

It was discovered that some illegal buildings had earlier been marked for demolition in the waterlogged area.

According to Kosegbe, “We are just here to take an inventory of everything going on. We are 100 percent sure that majority of properties here don’t have development permit. So, we are going to take inventory of properties here and we have already served most of them, we will come back, and then they need to bring all their documents.

“Definitely, this is a flood-prone area and is susceptible to flooding, before people can build here, there is supposed to be engineering feat that needs to be done here. We will come back here, properties that don’t have permit, then we will ensure they vacate their properties.”

According to her, notices had been given by the commissioner to residents of the area that they needed to vacate, as the area was not safe for habitation.

“This is a disaster waiting to happen. Not only that, the health hazards of living in this condition is serious. For properties up on the hill, we are equally going to serve them because we need to see their foundation design, their slope stabilisation method. Every single property, they will show us their development permits and details as to how they managed to build on that hills to prevent any slide, mudslide or whatever.

“Other areas similar to this topography in Lagos, we will visit them and ensure they do the right thing to prevent this from happening again. The issue is that there is no excuse, you can see the terrain,” Kosegbe stated.