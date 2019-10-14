Magodo building collapse: LASG sacks inhabitants, issues 7 day ultimatum

We’re still investigating the cause- LASEMA

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Following a collapsed building, Lagos State Government, through, State Building Control Agency, LABSCA, has issued a seven day ultimatum to residents of Otun Araromi Street, Isheri-Magodo area of the state to quit the vicinity or face the consequence

Recall that the tragedy occurred in Lagos on Saturday following a heavy downpour across the state.

A mother, her two children and sister died when their building collapsed at number 48 Arisha Water Front Otun Araromi Street, Magodo Phase I, Ikosi-Isheri Local Council Development Area, LCDA, of the state.

The deceased woman, Mrs. Jumiah Utache, mother of two children, two year old Domino Utache, a year old Daniel Utache and nine year old Faith Emmanuel, (wife’s sister) all died in the sad incident.

The widower, Emmanuel Utache who survived the incident was said to have left for jogging while his family was asleep only for him to get a distressed call about the collapsed building.

He was said to have rushed home only to meet sympathisers and emergency responders at the scene and his family members were recovered dead. He was said to have sustained injuries and later treated by officials of Lagos State Ambulance Services (LASAMBUS) who were at the scene.

Subsequently, LABSCA has cordoned off the area and gave residents seven days notice to quit the area.

According to the notice placed at the gates and doors of the houses in the community, LABSCA stated that buildings in the community contravened building regulation.

The notice, with the heading; Lagos State Urban and Regional Planning and Development Law 2010 Quit notice, read in part, “LABSCA observed that the said subject site is built within setback of Ogun River. Subject site is built at the back of a forge without project slope stabilization and proper retaining wall.

“In view of the above, you are thereby advised to remove all valuables and vacate the property within seven days from the date of the service of this notice.”

LASEMA

Lagos State Emergency Management Agency LASEMA, has said that investigations were yet to be concluded to unravel the cause of the collapse.

LASEMA Director General, Dr. Femi Oke-Osanyintolu said though rescue operation has been concluded and the dead bodies handed over to their families while investigations to the cause of the incident would be established by the government.

LASEMA added that an undisclosed number of people were rescued alive, treated and discharged.

Residents call for govt’s intervention

Meanwhile, in the wake of the incident, residents of Magodo Phase 1, have urged the state government to see it as a matter of urgency to combat flooding in Magodo and its environ through water channelization.

The residents were of the opinion that the Saturday incident could have been avoided if the government had done the needful.

Some of the residents claimed that waters from Kara and long Bridge on Lagos/Ibadan Expressway, Ketu/Mile 12 and Shangisha/Olowo-ira were not properly channeled, thereby, causing flooding in Magodo and its environ, specially during rainfalls.