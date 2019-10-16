Magistrate absence stalls ‘Revolution Now’ members trial

By Shina Abubakar – Osogbo

The absence of trial Magistrate, Mrs Adebola Ajanaku stalls the trial of members of “Revolution Now” scheduled to hold at the Magistrate court on Wednesday, October 16.

The Magistrate was said to be on leave, forcing the matter to be adjourned till November 14, 2019.

As early as 8 am on Wednesday, all roads leading to the court premises were barricaded, as arms-bearing policemen were stationed at the barricades to stop any attempt by other right activists to protest the trial.

The entrance to the court was also heavily policed in a bid to forestall illegal activities, however, some activists still manoeuvred their way into the court premises.

It, however, surprised the security operatives when the activists began to sing protest song, inside the court premises, against the trial of their colleagues and it took the effort of police to stop them since the trial is not holding.

The Police had on August 7 arraigned five men: Owolabi Olawale, 32; Fagunwa Temitope, 29; Oluwafemi Johnson, 26; Owoeye Olaoluwa, 22; and Omoloye Stephen, 21 for their alleged involvement in the #RevolutionNow protest before an Osogbo magistrate court.

The “Revolution Now” members pleaded not guilty to the three-count preferred against them bordering on conspiracy, unlawful assembly and breach of public peace.

The prosecutor, DSP Felix Okafor said the offence was contrary to section 517, 249(D) and 69 punishable under section 70.

The accused persons were eventually committed to bail in the sum of N50,000 with a surety each in like sum.

Speaking with their defence counsel, Alfred Adegoke who condemned the blockage said protesters were disallowed from accessing the court.

According to him, while only a few persons were inside the court protesting, over 50 of them were denied access into the court.





He added that various groups, including the Campaign for Democracy and Workers Right, Democratic Socialists Movement and

“Take it Back Movement” were in court to show solidarity with the comrades.

He also condemned the police for cordoning roads leading to the court premises because of a mere trial, thereby inflicting hardship on the populace.

