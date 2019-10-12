Mad Melon: Pay attention to your health, Peter Oboh tells artistes

By Benjamin Njoku

Following the death of Mad Mellon of the Danfo Driver’s fame, who passed away after a brief illness at a Lagos hospital on Wednesday, September 25, former British light-heavyweight boxing champion, Peter Oboh has urged Nigerian entertainers to pay more attention to their health.

Oboh gave the advice, while commiserating with the family of the deceased’s singer. He expressed worry that the Nigerian entertainers hardly care much about their health until it becomes too late.

According to the boxing champion-turned-cleric, most African stars do not live long compared to their counterparts in the Western world. Narrating his experience while sojourning in the United Kingdom, Oboh said: “By the virtue of my boxing exploits, I have met some celebrities in the Western world and I have learnt a trick or two from them.

Over there, stars know how to separate themselves from their celebrity status. Most celebs in the western world see showbiz as a job and career and not as a lifestyle. When they are working or performing on stage, they are stars but as soon as they are done, they return to their normal life, which is stress free.”

“They don’t take stardom from the stage to their houses. Because they know they are humans, they seek out health insurance and are very submissive to their doctors. Also, most of them take life assurance policies because they know that after their demise, their children and loved ones might be stranded. So, my sincere advice to Nigerian entertainers is that they should learn not to ignore their health.”

“I want to condole with the family of our great entertainer and celebrity, Mad Mellon of the Danfo Driver fame over his untimely death and as well extend my sympathy to the Ajegunle music star, Cashman Davies, who was recently admitted for panic attack at Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH),” Oboh said. Mad Melon, who will be laid to rest on the 26th of October, came into the limelight alongside his partner, Mountain Black with the hit song, Danfo Driver, which was released in 2003.

Vanguard