Lys Mousset strikes gunners down, as Sheffield climb up to 9th place

Sheffield United were the better side at Bramall Lane and their victory was ultimately sealed when Mousset – making his first Premier League start for his new club, tapped home in the 30th minute.

Arsenal who are unbeaten at home this season, have now lost two and drawn two of their last four away games in the league, and the defeat brings their eight-game unbeaten run to an end, keeping them in fifth place in the table.

For Sheffield United, the result will go down as a famous win and they have jumped from 15th into ninth with 12 points from nine matches – level with Bournemouth, Burnley, and Tottenham.

Sheffield United began the game well, but it was Arsenal who had the first real chance in the 21st minute. Nicolas Pepe began the superb passage of build-up play, that culminated in an inch-perfect cross from Sead Kolasinac that the Ivory Coast winger could not convert at point-blank range.

But the Blades made their good play count on the half-hour mark when they took the lead. It was a routine straight off the training ground too as Oliver Norwood’s deep corner was headed back across goal by Jack O’Connell and tapped home by Mousset, who was finding the net at Bramall Lane for the first time.

Arsenal had a glorious chance to equalize just before half-time but were thwarted by a stunning Dean Henderson save. Granit Xhaka thundered a shot his way from distance, but the goalkeeper arrowed towards the top corner to keep him out.

In the opening 20 minutes of the second half, United had a few chances to double their lead. George Baldock sliced a shot wide before John Fleck’s effort from 25 yards skimmed the side of the net.

Fleck was trying his luck again not long after as his effort from range went straight at Bernd Leno, but he was unable to hold the initial shot and had to pounce on the loose ball with David McGoldrick storming in to slot home.

Pepe could have been Arsenal’s hero towards the end as he had two good chances in quick succession. The first in the 73rd minute was a free-kick which Henderson saved well before he shot just wide of the post a minute later.

But the Gunners were not able to find a way past a resolute home defence as the Blades picked up a famous victory.

Source: Sky Sports

Vanguard News