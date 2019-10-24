Lobby National Assembly to approve NDDC board, group urges Presidency

By Emma Amaize, Yenegoa

The 21st Century Youths of Niger Delta and Agitators with Conscience, yesterday, called on the Presidency to persuade the National Assembly to immediately confirm the new board of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC.

The group stated in a statement by the leader, self-styled “General” Izon Ebi, “The delay in the confirmation is giving fertile ground for ineptitude, subterfuge, and corruption in the Commission.”

“This hiatus is eroding the peace and harmony that is currently being enjoyed in the Niger Delta. Therefore, we advise Mr. President to, as a matter of urgency, prevail on the leadership of the National Assembly to confirm this new board in order for the audit, which he has proclaimed to be effectively carried out.

“We believe that if the National Assembly fails to do this, the event of the audit will lead to a stalemate because the guilty within the Commission will attempt to frustrate the investigations of the audit board and hence all activities of the Commission will be paralyzed, leading to a standstill of any form of development in the Niger Delta and rendering the entire goodwill of Mr President useless.

“We implore Mr. President to take a critical look at the situation and learn from the imbroglio of the Nigerian Maritime University, NMU, Okerenkomo, that nearly plunged the region into fresh crisis because of the selfish disposition of some stakeholders in the region.

” Political expediency should not be sacrificed at the altar of capacity again in NDDC. The region and its citizens have suffered enough in the hands of these political nitwits, who are never satisfied,” the group asserted.

The group added, “We further urge Mr President on the need for synergy between the Commission and state governments in the region to stem the deluge of duplicity, abandoned, and poorly executed projects that has being the bane of the Commission over the years.”