Liverpool’s Mohammed Salah is set to face a late fitness test for his availability for Super Sunday’s crunch fixture against Man United.

Salah, Egypt forward, injured his ankle in Liverpool’s 2-1 win over Leicester in the last game before the international break. Matip, the Cameroonian center-back, has been out since last month’s 1-0 win at Sheffield United.

Klopp refused to confirm whether the injured duo would be back for the trip to Old Trafford, but offered a positive update on the fitness of goalkeeper Alisson, who has been out since August.

Speaking to Sky Sports News, Klopp said: “Alisson looks completely fine and the others had sessions. Two sessions to go and we will see. “We will have to see how we deal with that situation. So far everything is good but still two sessions to come.”

Asked for an injury update on the trio at his news conference, Klopp added: “They are doing better. How good we have to see. There are two more sessions to come. We have to make decisions and that’s how it is. Nothing is fixed yet.”

Liverpool defender Joel Matip has signed a new long-term contract, which is understood to last until the summer of 2024.

Matip has established himself as a first-choice centre-back in Jurgen Klopp’s defence this season and been instrumental in helping Liverpool open up an eight-point lead over champions Manchester City in the Premier League.

The Cameroonian, who has started six of the Reds’ eight league matches alongside Virgil van Dijk so far this campaign, joined Liverpool on a four-year deal for a free transfer from German side Schalke in 2016.

“It’s a great feeling to be a longer part of the club. It’s really just a great feeling,” Matip told Liverpool’s club website.

“From outside, you know Liverpool is such a big club – but when you are inside, then you really get a feeling for how big the club is. In all the countries, the supporters are everywhere. It’s a massive and big club that I think every player would want to play for.

“We have a young and talented team and I think every one of us is hungry. Now we’ve seen how it is to win something and we want to have that feeling again.

“There are a lot of things still to achieve. You never know how it will end, you just have to work hard and do the best you can do. Then we will see.

“It is an honour to be a part of the club. It makes me happy that people think I’ve done a good job and they want to keep me.”

Source: SkySports

