Liverpool stars Salah, Mane and Van Dijk on Ballon d’Or shortlist

Mane was among the first five nominees revealed by France Football on Monday, with team-mates Alisson, Georginio Wijnaldum and Roberto Firmino also being named. Trent Alexander-Arnold was a surprise inclusion to round off Liverpool’s seven representatives
Premier League winners Manchester City have five nominated players – Sergio Aguero, Bernardo Silva, Riyad Mahrez, Raheem Sterling and Kevin De Bruyne – alongside Champions League runners-up Hugo Lloris and Heung-Min Son from Tottenham.
- But there was no place for Harry Kane or Christian Eriksen, and last year’s winner Luka Modric also missed out on the shortlist. Neymar was also omitted after a turbulent 2019 with Paris Saint-Germain.
Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was included on the 30-strong shortlist, along with World Cup winner Kylian Mbappe, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, who have both won the Ballon d’Or a joint-record five times.
The Ballon d’Or ceremony will take place on December 2 at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris.
Source: Sky Sports