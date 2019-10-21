Liverpool stars Salah, Mane and Van Dijk on Ballon d’Or shortlist

Mane was among the first five nominees revealed by France Football on Monday, with team-mates Alisson, Georginio Wijnaldum and Roberto Firmino also being named. Trent Alexander-Arnold was a surprise inclusion to round off Liverpool’s seven representatives

Premier League winners Manchester City have five nominated players – Sergio Aguero, Bernardo Silva, Riyad Mahrez, Raheem Sterling and Kevin De Bruyne – alongside Champions League runners-up Hugo Lloris and Heung-Min Son from Tottenham.

But there was no place for Harry Kane or Christian Eriksen, and last year’s winner Luka Modric also missed out on the shortlist. Neymar was also omitted after a turbulent 2019 with Paris Saint-Germain.

Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was included on the 30-strong shortlist, along with World Cup winner Kylian Mbappe, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, who have both won the Ballon d’Or a joint-record five times. The Ballon d’Or ceremony will take place on December 2 at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris. Source: Sky Sports Vanguard News