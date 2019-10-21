Breaking News
Translate

Liverpool stars Salah, Mane and Van Dijk on Ballon d’Or shortlist

On 10:36 pmIn Sportsby

Mane was among the first five nominees revealed by France Football on Monday, with team-mates Alisson, Georginio Wijnaldum and Roberto Firmino also being named. Trent Alexander-Arnold was a surprise inclusion to round off Liverpool’s seven representatives

Ballon D’or

Premier League winners Manchester City have five nominated players – Sergio Aguero, Bernardo Silva, Riyad Mahrez, Raheem Sterling and Kevin De Bruyne – alongside Champions League runners-up Hugo Lloris and Heung-Min Son from Tottenham.

Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was included on the 30-strong shortlist, along with World Cup winner Kylian Mbappe, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, who have both won the Ballon d’Or a joint-record five times.

The Ballon d’Or ceremony will take place on December 2 at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris.

Source: Sky Sports

Vanguard News

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.