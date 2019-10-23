Liverpool must improve woeful Champions League away record ― Klopp

Liverpool boss, Jurgen Klopp believes Liverpool must amend their woeful away record in the Champions League group stages.

The Reds have lost the last four, scoring only once, and have not won any of the last five with their latest victory on the road in Europe in the group stage at Maribor two years ago. That success in Slovenia remains their only win in the last 10 away group matches

Liverpool scraped through last season with a 1-0 win over Napoli in their final home game, with three Anfield victories giving them nine points and second place in their group

They began this European campaign with a 2-0 defeat away at Napoli and play Belgian side Genk on Wednesday.

“Last year we were lucky with how tight the group was that we could lose three times away and still have a chance to make it through the group,” Klopp said. “That will not happen this year. It’s completely different.

“We don’t rely on home games or whatever. Obviously we like to say European nights at Anfield are really special but other teams can make a special atmosphere as well.

“They are not all the same. We could have won away games to be honest performance-wise which we didn’t win for some reason.

“We know it’s not historically good what we have done (in the away group games) in the last few years, but in general, the Champions League was obviously really good.

“We did the right things in the right moment but we don’t rely on these things. We know we have to improve and we try again and again and again until it works out.”

Source: SkySports

Vanguard News