Liverpool 5-4 Arsenal: ‘Who cares about tactics’, Klopp and others react

By Temisan Amoye, Lagos

Liverpool won a thrilling 5-4 penalty shootout victory over Arsenal in the Carabao Cup, eliciting different reactions from coaching staff, players and ultimately the fans.

The Reds and Gunners played exciting end to end football, with the scoreline reading 5-5 at the end of normal regulation time. It was a night that produced spectacular goals, with Liverpool’s youngster making their impact against a more recognized Arsenal.

Liverpool took the lead in the 6th minute, through a Shkodran Mustafi own goal, a sign of things to come, only to be pegged back by Lucas Torreira.

By the end of 90 minutes, both teams had scored 5 goals each. Goals from James Milner, Oxlade Chamberlain and a Divock Origi brace, would see Liverpool come from behind thrice, after a Martinelli brace and goals from Maitland-Niles and Willock for Arsenal.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp speaking after the match, ” What a game of football, I loved each second of it”. ” We could talk about tactics, but who cares about that on a night like this”.

“The boys had to keep going, and they did. We were too open but the boys were not used to playing with each other. That can happen, but we have to keep going. We have to stay brave and creative.

” It was like a dream for some of these boys, but they had to keep going. Divock Origi, what a goal, it’s just nice to see”.

Arsenal boss Unai Emery: “It was a crazy match. I’m very proud of the players’ work. With our work we deserved something more and I am going to take the positives.

“To concede five goals defensively, you cannot be happy for that. But giving the supporters such an amazing match is very good, even if the result is not the best.”

Football fans and enthusiasts took to Twitter to voice their opinions, with reactions ranging from top banter to frustration.

Reactions from players

Really proud of the team tonight, especially the young boys and how we all kept going right until the end! Anfield atmosphere unbelievable as always! Hard not celebrate that one, but all respects to my former club #YNWA pic.twitter.com/VtT9mK0PoJ — Alex Ox-Chamberlain (@Alex_OxChambo) October 30, 2019

Crazy and incredible match. 🙈 Losing on penalties is always tough, but definitely some positive things to take away from Anfield Road tonight. Thanks for the away support! 🙏🏼❤ Focus on Wolverhampton now! ⚽ #M1Ö #COYG #YaGunnersYa @Arsenal pic.twitter.com/vIQdoF4T8J — Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) October 30, 2019

Don’t think anyone believe’s that just happened… Proud of the resilience we showed and to score my penalty in front of the kop! #YNWA pic.twitter.com/5EEEUuin6Y — Rhian Brewster (@RhianBrewster9) October 30, 2019

It’s been a hard battle at Anfield and it did not help that I let the team down to start with but we fought back. Unlucky in the end by losing on penalties 🙏🏼 #sm20 pic.twitter.com/LRqj3zsdPp — Shkodran Mustafi (@MustafiOfficial) October 30, 2019

Reaction from fans

Origi when Liverpool are fine versus Origi when Liverpool are in trouble #LIVARS pic.twitter.com/nXQFnh9lrw — Dean Van Nguyen (@deanvannguyen) October 30, 2019

Match Report: Liverpool fail in their valiant attempt to lose. #LIVARS — Stephen McGann (@StephenMcGann) October 30, 2019

We Never Walk Alone! Uncle MILNER and Grandsons!#LIVARS pic.twitter.com/sAgcJntTBZ — The Isaac Snr. (@Duke_Korir) October 30, 2019

Arsenal scored 5 against Liverpool C at Anfield and still lost. #LIVARS pic.twitter.com/LbfTCF62RQ — Buddy (@buddynelson) October 30, 2019

Neco Williams on his #LFC debut tonight: ✅ Most touches

✅ Most crosses

✅ Most tackles

✅ Most interceptions

✅ Most blocks

🅰️ Assist for final equaliser One for the future 👊 #LIVARS pic.twitter.com/Xai2PcujXr — TheKop.com (@TheKop_com) October 30, 2019

What a moment for Jones! Scoring the winning penalty in front of the kop! #LFC #LIVARS pic.twitter.com/tMHrUwir4o — TheKop.com (@TheKop_com) October 30, 2019

Next for Liverpool is a trip to Villa Park where they face Aston Villa, while Arsenal welcome Wolves to the Emirates on Matchday 11 of the English Premier League.

Vanguard News