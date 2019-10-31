Breaking News
Liverpool 5-4 Arsenal: ‘Who cares about tactics’, Klopp and others react

By Temisan Amoye, Lagos

Liverpool won a thrilling 5-4 penalty shootout victory over Arsenal in the Carabao Cup, eliciting different reactions from coaching staff, players and ultimately the fans.

The Reds and Gunners played exciting end to end football, with the scoreline reading 5-5 at the end of normal regulation time. It was a night that produced spectacular goals, with Liverpool’s youngster making their impact against a more recognized Arsenal.

Liverpool took the lead in the 6th minute, through a Shkodran Mustafi own goal, a sign of things to come, only to be pegged back by Lucas Torreira.

By the end of 90 minutes, both teams had scored 5 goals each. Goals from  James Milner, Oxlade Chamberlain and a Divock Origi brace, would see Liverpool come from behind thrice, after a Martinelli brace and goals from Maitland-Niles and Willock for Arsenal.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp speaking after the match, ” What a game of football, I loved each second of it”. ” We could talk about tactics, but who cares about that on a night like this”.

“The boys had to keep going, and they did. We were too open but the boys were not used to playing with each other. That can happen, but we have to keep going. We have to stay brave and creative.

” It was like a dream for some of these boys, but they had to keep going. Divock Origi, what a goal, it’s just nice to see”.

Arsenal boss Unai Emery: “It was a crazy match. I’m very proud of the players’ work. With our work we deserved something more and I am going to take the positives.

“To concede five goals defensively, you cannot be happy for that. But giving the supporters such an amazing match is very good, even if the result is not the best.”

Football fans and enthusiasts took to Twitter to voice their opinions, with reactions ranging from top banter to frustration.

Next for Liverpool is a trip to Villa Park where they face Aston Villa, while Arsenal welcome Wolves to the Emirates on Matchday 11 of the English Premier League.

