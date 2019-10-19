Live Updates: Premier League matches Saturday

See the Saturday (19/10/2019) English Premier League full features HERE.

Live Updates:

Everton vs Westham

Line Ups

Everton

West Ham

Our team to take on Everton ⚒ pic.twitter.com/GL4G3ERbR5 — West Ham United (@WestHam) October 19, 2019

12:30 pm: Match Kicked Off

The two sides players came out through the tight Goodison Park tunnel, perform the normal ritual of handshakes before the game kicked off.

12: 47 pm: Everton takes the lead!! It is Bernard (Everton 1 – West Ham 0 – ’17)

1: 18 pm: End of the first half

A quick yellow card for Tom Davies for preventing West Ham from kicking a quick free-kick. Everton need to survive the next 45 mins to clinch there first win in five attempts. Bernard’s goal seems to have set them on such path.

Head-To-Head

West Ham have won two of the last three games between the two sides, however, Everton is the leading team in terms of total wins.

Total Games Played: 46

Wins: Everton (25); West Ham (9)

Drawn: 12

Second Half Kicked Off

1: 33 pm: Andriy Yarmolenko replaces Felipe Anderson out on the wing.

1:35 pm: Richarlison tucked one at the back of the net but he was caught at the offside position.

13:39 pm: West Ham missed a chance!! Everton 1-0 West Ham (51 mins)

West Ham just missed their best chance so far in the match. Andriy Yarmolenko is at the heart of it, speeding down the right before cutting back for Pablo Fornals. The Spaniard goes for the first-time effort but doesn’t connect cleanly enough to trouble Jordan Pickford.

Did You Know?!!

Everton have not lost a Premier League home match whenever they are the first to find the back of the net since March 2016. That was the same time West Ham last win a PL away game when behind at half-time.

1:53 pm: Walcott (It hits the woodwork!!)

Angelo Ogbonna (West Ham) tried to clear the ball to safety only to have find a well-positioned Theo Walcott (Everton). He brought the ball down to his chest before firing a shot. He was unlucky this time, it hits the underside of the crossbar. The goal would have been so speeeciaaalll.

Did You Know?!!

In today’s match, West Ham had more shots in the first 10 minutes of the 2nd half (3) than they did in the whole of the 1st half (2)

Theo Walcott replaced by Moise Kean and Alex Iwobi by Glyfi Sigurdsson. Iwobi seems to have enjoyed himself in the no. 10 role. Walcott tried his best only that his goal was not awarded.

Arsenal fans are loving Alex Iwobi in the no.10 role for Everton.https://t.co/yOqWjd3Itb — Arsenal FC News (@ArsenalFC_fl) October 19, 2019

Goallll!!! Everton 2 – West Ham 0 (Sigurdsson, ’90+2 mins)

