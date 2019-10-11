Live simple lives, pastor charges Nigerian youths

…Laments negative use of social media

By Michael Eboh

The Senior Pastor of Living Impact Christian Centre, Pastor Wale Olasoji, Saturday, admonished Nigerian youths to embrace simplicity in all areas of their lives.

According to a statement by church, Olasoji, who was speaking at a programme organized by the Living Impact Christian Centre in Abuja, called on all and sundry, especially the youth, to strive to live a happy life devoid of pressure.

He said, “To be simple is to lack complication. Don’t misunderstand me, being simple does not mean lacking in quality and excellence. The perspective is not to live a complicated life. It is to live with simplicity and originality. It is to be real, accommodating no fake lifestyle.

“Nigerian youths can be simple and still be classy. Societal ills are enormous and a lot of people are under unnecessary pressure to please people who may not be looking at them.”

He categorized the various pressures facing the youths to include the pressure to belong and the pressure to have, noting that the pressure to belong to a class and maintain a status in the society makes young Nigerians go out of their way to damn their morality and conscience for something they would later regret.

He attributed fake and deceitful lives on social media to those that have given in to the pressure to belong.

“For example, a guy on Facebook claims to live in London when you know he lives in Lagos. Why does he have to lie? He is trying to prove a point; a point that most people do not care about. Amazingly, those that really travel do not have any point to prove to anyone. “You could also find in someone’s bio online that they attended Imperial college but you know that he is still struggling to gain admission into a university,” he noted.

On the other hand, Olasoji described the second category as the pressure to have, noting that in this case, people buy what they do not need just to feel a sense of accomplishment.

“A lot of people online claim to own what they do not have. They take pictures with cars they do not own and claim it is theirs. This trend of fake lifestyle is sad. My message to everyone is to please be simple. Never live to impress others. Everyone will accept you for who you are,” he cautioned.

He further advised Nigerians to go for value and quality over price and brand name, while he expressed concern about the wrong use of social media among young people.

According to him, despite the benefits of social media, its negative influence among young people is alarming.

“Do not let social media ruin your life. A lot of young people have gone into drugs. They take cocaine, tramadol and all that to the detriment of their health. Young people need to be free from the pressure to belong and the pressure to have. There needs to be total freedom,” he counseled.

He urged Nigerian youths not to live to prove something to anyone, adding that, “live a life of simplicity and people will respect and love you for it. If you eat your local delicacy, do not tell us that you just had lunch at an Italian restaurant. We love you just the way you are, wherever you ate and whatever you ate.”

Vanguard