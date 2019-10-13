By Chris Onuoha

Linsam Nigeria Limited, an indigenous Agency that is renowned across Nigeria for its operational diversity has again touched down on its innovations as she births Green Cravings Limited, a subsidiary food and beverage organization that aims at establishing healthy eating behaviours through some of its strategies in greens and vegetables in over 65 foods on the menu list for its Restaurants called Country Style Restaurant, with over 9 outlets across Nigeria.

Founded by Linda Nkechi Ifochukwu as the Director and Ifeoma Janet Akosa as Managing Director, Linsam remains one of the few Nigeria Agencies that considers CSR as a major frontier of its organizations’ obligation. Linsam Nigeria Limited does general contracts, supplies and professional services.

“We are committed to responsive and efficient delivery of government and private contracts” Linsam CEOs, shares narratives of the agency’s ability and devotion to credible contract, humanitarian aids and CSR across Nigeria.

In a conversation with our correspondent, the CEOs highlights some of Linsam’s recent achievements, prospects and potentials. The company is into series of constructions which cuts across the building of school blocks, to road construction, to renovation of schools, to building and developing estates and other contracts for which includes supply of INEC materials during the last February 2019 elections.

Linsam Nigeria Limited has shown professional credibility, astute efficiency and grail ability in the successful delivery of contracts, especially in recent times. With the managerial and administrative experience of the co-owners, Linda Nkechi Ifochukwu and Ifeoma Janet Akosa, Linsam has maintained a fast pace through it substantial relevance and national impact.

The agencies also boast of its ability of helping and contributing to humanity through the Brigid-Carol Foundation, another subsidiary of Linsam which is focused on aide initiatives for women and children, especially widows and less priviledged persons in our society. The foundation has given out scholarship to children who cannot access good and quality education.

In this, Linsam has been quite instrumental in the improving the growth and development of several sectors in Nigeria.

Vanguard