Like Nnamdi Kanu, Court grants ‘iron bail’ to Omoyele Sowore

By Nwafor Sunday

A Federal High Court in Abuja has granted bail to the convener of #RevolutionNow protest, Mr. Omoyele Sowore.

Just like the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnadi Kanu, Sowore was given stringent conditions which if not met would be remanded in the custody of the Department of State Service.

According to Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu, the judge that delivered the ruling, Sowore was asked not to address any rally pending the conclusion of his trial on charges of treasonable felony.

The candidate of the African Action Congress, AAC, in the February 23, 2019 presidential election was barred from traveling out of Abuja.

Similarly, the publisher of ‘SaharaReporters’ online media, was granted bail in the sum of N100m with two sureties in like sum.

Again, his sureties must be residents in Abuja. They must have landed assets worth the bail sum in Abuja. They must deposit the original documents of the assets with the court.

Recall that Kanu was given something that looked like this as his bail conditions.

Below are Kanu’s bailing conditions:

* Produce three sureties including a highly respected Jewish leader

* Produce a highly placed Igbo person

* Produce a respected person who resides and owns property in Abuja

* Each surety must deposit N100million

* Must not attend any rally or grant an interview

* Must not be in a crowd exceeding 10 persons

* To surrender his Nigerian and British passports

* Must be available for trial at all times

However, in view of Sowore’s bail, his lawyer, Mr. Femi Falana (SAN), described the conditions given to his client as stringent.

Vanguard