Light Givers Foundation to host medical outreach in Anambra communities

By Nkiruka Nnorom

In the quest to positively impact and promote health in the society, a non-governmental organization, The Light Givers Humanitarian Foundation, has concluded plans to carry out a medical outreach in Akwa, Ihiala, Anambra State.

The event which is scheduled to hold on December 5, 2019, is the second edition.

The event, in its second edition, will allow the participants at the programme to benefit from free medical on-site diagnoses, medical counselling and free treatment.

In the first edition of the progrmme, over 2500 persons benefited from the medical outreach, which took place on 27 April 2019 at Akwa Ihiala.

Speaking, Stanley Chukwudi Obodoagwu, Chairman and patron Light Givers Hunmanitarian Foundation, said: “Charity begins at home is a popular cliche, which has been practiced by great and successful individuals and communities in the world. This culture is universal and it has tremendous benefits for every community that puts it in practice.

Charity for the home course is greatly encouraged and at such, it is expected that prominent community members take responsive love actions to improve the wellbeing of its people and community. This is the reason we are hosting the medical outreach in Ihiala.

The Light Givers Foundation is a community based humanitarian foundation that was established to engage and improve the well being of people and communities.

The foundation is a movement that supports collective work of community members to sponsor projects and programmes that benefit the community as a whole.

Vanguard