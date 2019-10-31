‘Life After School’ conference holds 5th edition

By Juliet Ebirim

The organizers of Life After School Organisation (LAS), an initiative borne out of the earnest desire of its founder, Abiola Fagbore popularly known as Ara’nbe, and his team, to put together a platform that is committed to preparing undergraduates and youths for Life After School.

The initiative has supported global efforts at developing young people who are capable of contributing immensely and positively to their personal lives, national growth and indeed to global prosperity.

READ ALSO:

The edutainment platform, seeks to prepare teeming youths for personal development in areas of career development, financial intelligence, personal innovation and leadership mentorship.

In a bid to further raise giants in youths, through mentorship by spurring them to achieve their full potentials, the 5th edition of this life-changing youth conference will hold on the 7th of November, 2019 at the Lagos State University (LASU), with the theme “NO EXCUSE”.

LAS Conference had guest speakers and panellists like Kunle Idowu (“Frank Donga”), Gboyega Nasir Isiaka (GNI), J.J Omojuwa, Adeniyi Johnson in previous editions. This year’s edition will feature speakers like; Makinde Azeez; CEO of Naijaloaded,

Pamilerin Adegoke; digital marketer, Yetunde Toyibat Odusote; legal practitioner and a host of others.

VANGUARD