LEMU doles out over N37m in zakat to 203 Muslims

We urge donors to do more — Sheikh Jamiu

Lekki Muslim Ummah (LEMU) has distributed cash and material gifts worth over N37 million in Zakat to 203 beneficiaries in Lagos state.

The beneficiaries who were selected among the poor, the needy, the sick and the less privileged could not hide their joy praising the donors and organisers of the gifts for a meaningful impact in their lives. Others while expressing happiness could not control their emotions saying they never believed they could get as much assistance to change their lives.

A total of 203 beneficiaries were dazzled with empowerment materials such as Tricycles, Motorcycles , Sewing machines, freezers while others went home with various amount of cash at the Lekki Central Mosque, Lekki, Lagos last weekend.

A total of 10 Tricycles; 13 Motorcycles; 15 Deep freezers; 10 Sewing Machines were given out in zakat to Muslims.

One of the tricycle beneficiaries, Musa Saliu said : “ I never believed I could own a tricycle again. when the LEMu zakat committee called me and broke the news that I have been selected for the zakat gift, I was moved to tears because I have lost everything I had and never knew I could get this favour from Allah. I thank Allah and Lekki Muslim Ummah for this timely gift.”

Another beneficiary, Muhammed Abdurahman could not hide his joy. “In fact I dont know what to say other than thank all the donors for this gift. To buy a Tricycle cost about N700,000. Where will I get the money. I have tried severally but with no success. This is what LEMU has given us in Zakat. I cannot thank them enough, I pray to make good use of it and also be able to pay my own zakaat.”

Addressing the gathering earlier, the chairman of the Zakat Committee , Alhaji Yunus Olalekan Saliu said “the Committee members had the onerous task of carefully screening the list using specific creteria and fair judgment to determine genuine cases of need and establish the right priorities. In doing this,the Committee took cognizance of Allahs injunction for determining beneficiariesas contained in the Quran (Q9 verse 60). The Committee also sought and obtained the Chief Imams wise counsel, useful suggestions and guidance from time to time.”

The beneficiaries are grouped in five categories: 1. on Poverty Alleviation scheme, 79 people got N8,488,000; while on Economic Empowerment scheme, 62 people got N17,280,000 in materials.

Others were Scholarships and Educational Support scheme with no fewer than 32 people collecting N6,767,200. On Health related issues, 26 people got N3,976,250 while 4 persons had their burden of debts settled with N770,000.

Alhaji Saliu urged rich and affluent Muslims who have not been paying zakat to wake up and join others in performing this charitable obligation which is the third pillar of Islam. “It is not an option but indeed a compulsory payment that purifies our income and wealth. Just as ablution purifies the body and salat purifies the soul, zakat purifies our possessions and makes them pleasing to Allah, the originator, owner and giver of all wealth.

“Your contributions will help to bridge the yawning gap between the rich and the poor, create jobs, give economic empowerment to the less privileged, restore hope, reduce the high number of unemployed youths and adults who roam the streets; and, most importantly reduce crime. Your charitable contributions will help in reducing the hardship and anguish of the estimated over 80 million Nigerians living in extreme poverty. “

Also, in his welcome address, LEMU Vice President, Dr. AbduGaniy Labinjo urged beneficiaries to make good use of their gifts so as to be able to pay zakat soon.

“Do not sell or misuse whatever you are given. Zakat is meant to empower you and enhance your status so that you can also pay Zakat in the nearest future.

“I implore you to fear Allah and be fair to the Zakat donors by using the money or items given to you today for the purpose they are meant for.”

Also, the Chief Imam, Sheikh Ridwan Jamiu while congratulating the beneficiaries said over 3000 applications were received, adding that it was the will of Allah that the 203 beneficiaries were chosen. He added that those who were not successful now should not to feel disappointed, as Zakat disbursement is a continuous programme.

He added that making the event public was part of transparency measures and in order to encourage Zakat donors to do more.