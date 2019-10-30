Lebanon Protests: Major roads reopen after Prime Minister resigns

The Prime Minister of Lebanon, Saad al-Hariri was forced to resign by protesters who took to the street to express their dissatisfaction at the corruption state and inequality.

Following the al-Hariri’s resignation, the Lebanese army urged the protesters to lift roadblocks so that activities could return to normal following the 13 days of demonstrations that paralyzed the country.

The protesters have been reported to be yielding to the army’s request. Although some of them were reluctant demanding resignation of more top government officials.

In a statement, the army command said people had a right to protest, but that applied “in public squares only”.

The main protest camp in a square in the centre of the capital was quiet but was closed to traffic by security forces.

The strife was the most serious on the streets of Beirut since 2008, when Hezbollah fighters seized control of the capital in a brief eruption of armed conflict with Lebanese adversaries loyal to Hariri and his allies at the time, Reuters reported.

The departure of Hariri, who has been traditionally backed by the West and Sunni Gulf Arab allies, pushes Lebanon into unpredictable political territory.

The protests have compounded Lebanon’s already serious economic woes and banks kept their doors shut on Wednesday.

