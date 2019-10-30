Leave legacies for your constituents, Minister charges lawmakers

…Says it’s not easy to be politician

By Chris Ochayi

The Minister of Environment, Dr Muhammed Mahmoud, Wednesday, challenged lawmakers in the country to endeavour to provide social amenities that would touch the lives of their constituents positively.

Dr. Mahmoud, who spoke while receiving a 40-member delegation of former House of Assembly members from Kaduna State, who paid him courtesy visit in Abuja, further charged legislators to leave behind legacies by building hospitals, schools and healthcare facilities for their constituents.

The minister, who was a former Minority Leader at the Kaduna State House of Assembly, said being a politician in this part of the world is not an easy task, said “being a politician in a country like Nigeria, you will be faced with a lot of challenges.”

“But as lawmakers, you have the mandate to do something tangible that will improve the living standards of the people that you are representing.”

According to him, “It is not easy to be a politician. It is not easy to be a member House of Assembly. People expect you to do the wall for them.”

“The Kaduna State House of Assembly has being one political institution, where we learnt things about governance and democracy.

“But more so, it was a life experience institution. People come from different locations and different part of the state, with different background.

“But the good thing was that when you come there, regardless of political party affiliation, either PDP, APP, or whichever party you might belong, when the going get going and the going gets tough, we all blend in, we don’t see the political line anymore.

“And this is the life changing experience. We put aside our differences and work with the people. That is the most important aspect of that institution.

“You are dealing with a lot of people, first your colleagues and the people that elected you back in your constituency. It is not easy to be a politician. It is not easy to be a member of State House of Assembly.

“People will expect you to do the wall for them, anyhow, through the government, through yourself, through anything. And it takes lot of courage, a lot of learning to be able to manage the people that when you finish, you will still be appreciated. “

Chairman of Forum of Former members of Kaduna State House of Assembly, Hon. Abdullazeez Mu’azu, who led the delegation, said the purpose of the visit was to encourage the minister that his former colleagues at the House of assembly are behind him.

He said the former lawmakers will continue to support the minister by offering him advice and prayers to enable excel in delivering the mandate of the Next Level to the people of Kaduna State and Nigeria in general.

